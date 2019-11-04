Where to watch online FC Copenhagen — Dynamo: schedule broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, November 7, Dynamo Kyiv at the Parken stadium in the Danish capital will play a match of group tournament of League of Europe against “Copenhagen”. The team of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and Norwegian of Solbakken, following the draw in Kyiv (1:1) scored five points, lead the group In (Malmo have four points, “Lugano” — one).
Recall that the Dynamo in the group also won the house of Swedes (1:0) and drew on the field the Swiss (0:0), and the champion of Denmark defeated at Copenhagen, Lugano (1:0) and took a point from the stadium, Malmo (1:1).
ONLINE STREAM FC COPENHAGEN — DYNAMO
After the first game of Ukrainians and Danes in Kiev, the team spent three domestic meetings. Dynamo managed in the championship of Ukraine to seal the victory in the home match with “Karpaty” (1:1) and defeated at Olimpiyskiy “Lviv” (4:0), still lagging behind Shakhtar on 10 points. In addition, the team Mickle in supermatch with two deletions, and overtime knocked the Champions out of the Cup of Ukraine (2:1).
In turn, “Copenhagen” has two wins in the Danish League, having beaten on a visit “Aarhus” — 2:1 (N’doye, 17, 51 — Þorsteinsson, 56) and beating the house “Senderos”, which with 81 minutes played Ukrainian forward Artem Doubek, — 3:0 (Biel, 18, from the penalty spot, Santos, 63, from a penalty, Sotiriou, 86). After 15 rounds behind the teams of Solbakken from leading the “Midtjylland” is still four points.
In addition, the “Copenhagen” last week surely made it to the next round of the Danish Cup, defeated at home in the 1/8 finals FC nordsjælland — 4:1 (Bendtner, 24, Gifts, 66, 75, Sotiriou, 68 — Rasmussen, 2).
Note that team Solbakken this season in their native Parken has not lost any of their 11 encounters in all competitions with nine wins and two draws (goal difference is 25:7).
Live match FC Copenhagen — Dinamo in Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of meeting on 7 November at 19:55. Before the meeting, starting at 19:00, experts in the Studio program “Road to Gdansk” will discuss the upcoming duel at Parken, and after another game of the day “Alexandria” — “Saint-Etienne” (about 23:55) summarizing the results of “Ukrainian” day in the Europa League. Also live stream the match in Copenhagen will show the channel “Match! Football 1”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting had a slight preference for the Danish Championships. For example, the office 1xBet betting on the winning wards Mickle takes with a factor of 3.16, the draw — 3.3 V for victory “Copenhagen” — 2,47.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
