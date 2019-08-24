Where to watch online fight Kovalev Yard: broadcast schedule of the championship match
On Saturday, August 24, in Chelyabinsk at Traktor Arena will host the fight between title holder of world champion under version WBO light heavyweight Russian Sergey Kovalev (33 wins, 28 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) and undefeated Challenger from Britain Anthony Yard (18 wins, 17 of them by knockout).
The boxers took part in the mandatory weighing ceremony. Experienced the Russians was 300 grams heavier than his opponent — his weight was 79.2 kg while scales under the British showed 78,9 kg. After that, the athletes met face-to-face and spent the final duel of looks, which turned out to be a long — Kovalev and the Yard couldn’t look away from each other for a half minute.
Note that bookmakers give preference in the upcoming match more experienced for Kovalev. For example, the bookmaker “Favorite sport” gives him a win ratio of 1.59 (early — 2,10), while the success of the Yard estimates a factor of 2.4 (early termination — 3,00).
Live fight show of the Russian “First channel”. The broadcast starts at 21:25 on Kiev time, the estimated start of the match, around 22:00. Also the twists and turns in the title of the meeting can be followed on the British “BT Sport 2” and American ESPN+.
