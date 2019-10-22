Where to watch online “inter” — “Borussia” (Dortmund): schedule broadcasts of Champions League match
Wednesday, October 23, at the stadium “Giuseppe Meazza” in Milan (pictured) will host the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League between the local “inter” Borussia Dortmund.
Recall that in the first two rounds the Italians failed at home to beat the Czech “Slavia” (1:1) and then with the minimum account has conceded on departure of the Catalan “Barcelona” (1:2). As for the Germans, the team painted the home of the “world” with “Barcelona” (0:0), and then on the road beat “Slavia” (2:0).
Last weekend, Antonio Conte’s men and Lucien favr spent the next matches in national leagues. “Inter” this time the Italian Serie A was stronger in the scoring “shootout” with the “Sassuolo” through the doubles Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku — 4:3 (Berardi, 16, djuričić, 74, of God, 82 Martinez, 2, 71, penalty, Lukaku, 38, 45) and scored 21 points, takes the second place in the table, trailing the leader of the Turin “Juventus” is just one point.
In turn, the “Borussia” in the home Bundesliga meeting the minimum beat team from mönchengladbach — 1:0 (Royce, 58) with 15 points and shares third to fifth places with “Bavaria” and “Leipzig” at one point behind the same menjelajahi “Borussia” and “Wolfsburg”.
Live on the territory of our country meeting “inter” — “Borussia” (Dortmund) will show the TV channel “Football 1”. The broadcast begins on 23 October at 22:00. Also live broadcast from Milan is scheduled for channel “Match TV”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight a slight preference for the home team. For example, analysts of the office “Favorite Sport” rates on a victory “Intera” take a factor of 2.35, the draw is 3.40, winning Borussia — 3,00.
