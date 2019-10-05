Where to watch online “Kolos” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 10th round of the championship…
Dynamo Kiev, on Friday at 14:10 returning to the airport “Borispol” after the away match of the Europa League with Lugano, will play in Sunday, October 6, at the capital “Obolon Arena” with the Premier League newcomers in “Colossus”, which after nine rounds is in the top six (in the summer the team Ruslan Kostyshin defeated the white-Blues in a friendly match — 3:1). Team Mickle just released on the field operated on in Barcelona defender Burda and “broken” before the match with “Lugano” Keeper Boyko. By the way, the unbeaten “Spike” in the Premier League has three games, Dynamo’s last three games of the championship win.
Shakhtar after winning in the away match of the Champions League with Italian Atalanta will stay in the river, which last season knocked out wards Demetrius Mikhailenko of the Ukrainian Cup semifinal. Moreover, no team could beat the national champion in the Premier League since August 11 of last year — 38 games (33 wins, 5 draws).
Chernihiv “Desna” conducting is perhaps the best season in club history, wins at their home arena for three matches in a row. It seems, not averse to extend this series of staff Oleksandr Ryabokon and Donetsk “Olympic”, which in the last round suffered a first setback when Spanish coach Vicente Gomez.
For seven years “Mariupol” can’t win Poltava. Moreover, “Vorskla” won priazove at home six s last seven meetings. Although in recent years the team of Vitaliy Kosovo is not so hot: four consecutive defeats in the Premier League with a total score of 1:12.
“Lions” previously failed to win the “Dawn” of any of the eight encounters of the championship (four draws, four defeats). Moreover, the team recently replaced the head coach, not winning in his native Lviv in November last year — 13 games in a row (4 in a peaceful outcome, 9 losses).
Alexandria, who scored last week is the first in the history of the club points in the main round of the Europa League, will host “Karpaty”. The instructor of owners Vladimir Sharan — against his former team, lost to the Alexandrians the last three of the match.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 10-th round
5 Oct (Saturday)
“Vorskla” — “Mariupol” 14:00 “Football 2”
“Desna” — “Olympic” 17:00 UNIAN
Lviv — Zorya 19:30 Futbol 2
October 6 (Sunday)
“Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar” 14:00 “2+2”
Kolos — Dynamo 17:00 Football 1
Alexandria — Karpaty 19:30 Football 1
