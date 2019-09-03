Where to watch online Lithuania – Ukraine: the schedule of broadcasts of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
On Saturday, September 7, the national team of Ukraine on football match against Lithuania on 5-thousand stadium LFF, equipped field with artificial turf, will resume performances in the qualifying round of Euro 2020.
ONLINE STREAM LITHUANIA — UKRAINE
In previous years the teams have faced each other eight times. Lithuanians celebrated success twice (2:0 in 1994 in Kiev and 2:0 in 2007 in Kaunas), in one game was a draw (0:0 in 2014 in Kiev), and in the remaining five matches, won the national team of Ukraine (2:1 in 1993 in Vilnius, 3:1 in 1995 in Vilnius, the 5:2 in 1996 in Kiev, 1-0 in 2007, in Odessa and 4:0 in 2010, in Kharkov). By the way, nine years ago, the last victory for us to fight opponents of the current head coach of the Ukrainian team Andrey Shevchenko twice struck the gate rivals (pictured).
Live on the territory of our country match Lithuania — Ukraine will show the TV channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. The broadcast on 7 September in 19:00.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting give unconditional preference to the wards of Andrey Shevchenko. For example, the office “Parimatch” bet on the victory of Lithuania adopts with ratio of 10.00, the draw — 4,70, the success of “yellow-blue” — 1,35.
Recall that the Ukraine, with 10 points after four matches (against Portugal — 0:0 away with the Monaco — 2:1 and 1:0 at home, Serbia is 5:0 at home) leads the standings of the group, and Lithuania with one point after three matches and is in last place.
Photo Getty Images
