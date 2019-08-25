Where to watch online Lomachenko Campbell: schedule broadcasts a unification bout
On Saturday, August 31, in the ring the O2 Arena in England’s capital London will host a battle in which Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) will try to unify the championship belts for the WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight champion in confrontation with the British Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE BATTLE LOMACHENKO — CAMPBELL.
In his last fight, which took place April 12 in Los Angeles (USA), our compatriot knocked out in the fourth round, another Brit, Anthony Kroll and defended a championship belt for the WBA and WBO. However, dealing the knockout blow, Vasily seriously injured his arm, and then had some time to walk in plaster.
As for Campbell, the Briton his last fight also ended by knockout and 15 March, the Hatch prematurely ended the match, held in Philadelphia (USA) with the Mexican Adrian young became the mandatory Challenger to fight for the title of world champion under version WBC in the lightweight division.
Live fight will be shown on Ukraine TV channel “inter”. The broadcast starts at 22:00. And in the Studio of “Great Boxing” leading together with the invited experts will discuss the chances of the opponents before the match and will share their experiences from the battle after it.
