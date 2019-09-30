Where to watch online “Lugano” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, October 3, Kyiv Dynamo will play the second match in the group stage of the Europa League on the field Swiss “Lugano”. However, the wards Fabio Celestini will take the “white-blue” is not in their own stadium, does not meet the requirements of UEFA, and 250 kilometers from Lugano 17-thousand arena “Libunpack” in St. Gallen.
ONLINE STREAM LUGANO — DYNAMO
On Sunday, the rivals spent the next matches in their national leagues. Unsuccessfully launched the “Lugano” lost in his field, held the last row in the table “XEmacs” — 0:1 (Karlen, 27) and with 6 points after nine rounds fell on the penultimate 9th place. A series of Lugano without a victory in the Swiss championship has grown to eight matches (three draws and five defeats).
As for Dynamo, the team of Alexei Mikhailichenko on the capital’s “Olympic” continued its winning streak in the match with “Dnepr-1” — 2:0 (Verbic, 30, Tsygankov, 80, penalty) and with 17 points in the standings of the Premier League tied for second-third places with Desna (10 points behind “Shakhtar”).
On the territory of Ukraine fight “Lugano” — “Dynamo” live show channel “Football 1”. The broadcast begins October 3 — at 22:00.Also live broadcast of the meeting in St. Gallen will lead channel “Match! Football 3”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting had a slight preference to the wards of Alexei Mikhailichenko. For example, the authoritative office William Hill bet on the “Lugano” takes a factor of 3.0, the draw is 3.1, the success of Kiev at 2.45.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
