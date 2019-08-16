Where to watch online “Lviv” — “Shakhtar”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 4th round of the championship of Ukraine
On Saturday, August 17, the games in Chernihiv and Poltava kicks off the 4th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The match against the Premier League newcomers in a “Spike” become a mentor “Gums” Oleksandr Ryabokon 50th home at the helm of different teams in the Championships of Ukraine. This season, opponents have not scored at home any points. And earlier, in the first League, opponents defeated each other in (twice).
The only meeting of “Vorskla” and “Dnepr-1” took place in the spring in the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup, and then the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko house of Poltava knocked out of the tournament (2:0). This time the team will compete for the first time at the stadium named after butovskyi, where the guys Vitalii Kosovskyi in the last round in the last seconds pulled out a victory at “Lviv”.
Last season Shakhtar without problems defeated the other “Brazilian” club “Lviv” for its field (3:0). And their heaviest away defeat in the Premier League Lvov suffered from the champion of Ukraine (0:5 in may of 2019) who does not know the bitterness of defeat in the championship since August of last year (in 32 games in a row!).
At the capital’s Dynamo arena converge “Olympic” and “Carpathians”, in the current season has not yet won (the Pitmen under the leadership of the Brazilian júlio césar in General has lost all three matches at the start).
Unbeaten run of “Dawn” that came in a round a playoffs of League of Europe, in matches with “Alexandria” consists of four of the match. Moreover, at the start of the season, Luhansk under Viktor Skripnik has not lost any of the seven meetings in two tournaments (five wins and two draws). However, the Alexandrians try to prove that last season they accidentally took the “Dawn” of the “bronze” in the Premier League.
Note that the match between “Mariupol”, injured last Thursday, their biggest defeat in UEFA club competition and Dynamo because of the tight international schedule of the teams was postponed to September 25.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 4th round
August 17 (Saturday)
“Vorskla” — “Dnepr-1” 14:00 “Football 2”
“Desna” — “Ear” 17:00 “Football 2”
August 18 (Sunday)
“Olimpik” — “Karpaty” 17:00 Football 1
Zorya — Oleksandriya 19:30 UNIAN
Lviv — Shakhtar 19:30 Football 1
