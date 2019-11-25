Where to watch online “malmö” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, November 28, Kyiv “Dynamo” in 21-thousand stadium “Swedbank arena” will hold the penultimate match of the group stage of the Europa League against Swedish malmö (almost all tickets sold). Recall that in the first match at Olimpiyskiy, Dynamo snatched victory from the opponent 1:0.
ONLINE STREAM MALMÖ — DINAMO
If Dynamo continues to perform in the Ukrainian Premier League, the Swedish championship ended on 2 November. As you know, Malmo after last year’s “bronze” this time finished in second place with one point behind the “djurgården”.
Over the past three weeks a team of German Uwe Rosler played three games. In the Europa League the Swedes on 7 November drew a field of the Swiss “Lugano” (0:0), Cup Sweden polarisierung composition 10 Nov beat away the representative of the third division, “Värnamo — 2:0 (Berget, 57, Bahir, 63) and conceded 20 November on home turf in a friendly match with Danish “Odense” — 1:2 (ricks, 13 — Dzhebali, 3, Greve, 61).
As for team Alexei Mikhailichenko, after defeat in a controversial match in Kharkiv from Shakhtar (0:1) “white-blue” have crushed to your arena in sparring “Obolon-Brovar” (5:0) and easily defeated in the duel of the Premier League Olimpiyskiy “Mariupol” — 3:0.
Live match Malmo — Dinamo in Ukraine will show the channel “Football 2”. Beginning of meeting — 28 November at 22:00. After the match, the experts in the Studio program “Road to Gdansk” will summarize the opposition in Sweden. The game in malmö live will show the channel “Match! Football 2”.
Bookmakers in this match the chances opponents to succeed as an equal. For example, the authoritative office William Hill betting win wards Mickle and Wrestler takes a factor of 2.7, and a draw at 3.1.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
