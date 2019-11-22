Where to watch online Manchester city — Chelsea: the schedule of live match English…
On Saturday, November 23, at the stadium “Etihad” will be the principal opposition in the English Premier League between Manchester city and Chelsea (referee Martin Atkinson).
Unfortunately, the player of the home team and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko won’t help your team since undergoing rehabilitation after knee surgery, moved to a clinic in Barcelona.
The forthcoming duel “citizens” and “aristocrats” — 155-I in the history. While 61 match was won by Chelsea, the 54 — Manchester city, and 39 more matches ended in a draw (goal difference — 219:209 in favor of the Londoners). Recall that last season Chelsea was a bit on the field “city” with the indecent account 6:0.
This season, the team Frank Lampard has won six (!) matches in a row and after 12 rounds with 26 points in the standings of the Premier League divides the second-third places with “Lester” (8 points gap “of Liverpool), and the team of Josep Guardiola with 25 points going to the fourth.
Live television duel , “Manchester city” — “Chelsea” will show the channel Setanta Sports Ukraine. The broadcast begins on 23 November at 19:30. Also video stream of the game is scheduled on the channel “Belarus 5”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting give unconditional preference to the “my Teams”. For example, the authoritative office William Hill bet on the victory of wards of Guardiola takes with a factor of 1.42, the draw — 5,0, winning Londoners — 7,0.
