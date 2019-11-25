Where to watch online Manchester city — Shakhtar: the schedule of live Champions League match
On Tuesday, November 26, Shakhtar will play the match of the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League. The Pitmen will play at the stadium “city of Manchester” (aka Etihad), able to accommodate just over 55 thousand people, against the leader of the group — “Manchester city”. Recall that in the first meeting of the rivals in Kharkiv, OSC Metalist wards Luis Castro was defeated 0:3.
ONLINE STREAM MANCHESTER CITY — SHAKHTAR
At the weekend the team played two more games in the national Championships. Manchester city on Saturday, November 23, in an incredibly tense duel beat at the home ground of Chelsea, conceding on a meeting course, to 2:1 (De Bruyne, 29, Mahrez, 37 — Kant, 21). This result allowed citizens to bypass the “blue” in the standings with 28 points to sit in third place — ahead of Liverpool FC (37 points) and Leicester (29).
As for Shakhtar, the Pitmen to prepare better for the match in Albion played their match of the domestic championship on Friday. One of the outsiders FC Lviv, gave battle to the team of Luis Castro — the first half ended in a draw, but after the break the class of the Donetsk club was above 4:1 in favor of “miners” (Moraes, 11, 53, 76, from a penalty kick, Alan Patrick, 86 — Tatarko, 25). Shakhtar still does not know defeat in the Premier League, a strong lead in the table ahead of the second Dynamo Kyiv on 13 points.
Live match Manchester city — Shakhtar in Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of meeting — 26 November at 22:00. Before the game, at 20:45, the channel will be broadcast “Night of the Champions League,” in which experts will discuss the chances, and upon its completion will sum up the results of the confrontation in Manchester.
The bookies give a distinct advantage in the upcoming duel masters. For example, the Ukrainian bookies “Favorite sports” take bets on the success of wards of Josep Guardiola with the coefficient of 1.17, the draw is estimated at 7.50, and the victory of “Shakhtar” — 15,0.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
