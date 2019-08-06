Where to watch online “Mariupol” — “AZ Alkmaar”: the schedule of translations of matches of League of Europe
Thursday, August 8, Mariupol and Lugansk “dawn” hold the first matches of the third qualifying round of the Europa League.
Priazovsky before the start of the European tournament played two matches in the Ukrainian Premier League. And if in the first round, the team of Alexander Babic gave away the newcomer in the top division the “Ear” of Kovalivka (1:2), the second is already in his field defeated the bronze medalist of the last championship “Alexandria” (2:1). But the team from Alkmaar was successfully launched in the championship of the Netherlands in the first round of AZ in his field defeated the “Fortune” (4:0), and all the goals were scored after the break.
Luganchane in the current season had yet more matches than any Ukrainian team, and yet not lost. The team of Viktor Skrypnyk in two Europa League matches beat the Montenegrin “Buducnost” (3:1 on away and 1:0 at home), and in the domestic League at least got an away win over Vorskla (1:0) and played draw with “Dnepr-1” (1:1).
Soffici and the same was held for eight official matches. In the first qualifying round of the Europa League “soldiers” were “Titograd” from Montenegro (4:0 at home and 0:0 away), and then coped with Croatian “Osicom” (1:0 at home and 1:1 in extra time away), but in the championship of Bulgaria for CSKA, things are not so rosy: after four rounds sofica occupy sixth place, winning two matches and once played a draw and program (goal difference 6:6).
Live match “Mariupol” — “AZ Alkmaar”, which will be held in Odessa at the stadium “Chernomorets”, on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. The broadcasting starts at 20:00. Half an hour before the start of the match will be broadcast the program “LIVE Studio”, where experts will assess the teams ‘ chances in the upcoming fight, and after the final whistle to discuss the twists and turns of the last match.
The match CSKA — “dawn” live show in our country channel “UNIAN”. The starting whistle of the match at the stadium “Vasil Levski” in Sofia will sound at 20:30.
Photo of FC “Mariupol”
