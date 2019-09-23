Where to watch online “Mariupol” — “Dinamo”: the broadcasting schedule of the UPL
Wednesday, September 25, at stadium of a name of Vladimir Boyko will be played postponed match of the 4th round of the championship of Ukraine on football between principled opponents — “Mariupol” and Kiev “Dynamo” (who does not remember how the fate of one of the failed duel decided in the court of arbitration for Sport in Lausanne).
The history of confrontation between rivals in the Premier League consists of 42 matches. “Dynamo” won 35 meetings, five ended in a draw, and two, the victory went to priazove (one success enabled at that time still Illichivets remain in the elite division, while the second was produced in the offices of officials).
The Championship Of Ukraine. Postponed match of the 4th round
September 25 (Wednesday)
Mariupol — Dynamo 17:00 Football 1
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight give an overwhelming advantage to the team of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko. For example, analysts of the office “Favorite sports” betting to win “Dynamo” take a factor of 1.25, for a draw at 6.00, the success of Mariupol — 13,00.
Recall that the team Oleksiy Mykhailychenko after the defeat in Poltava “Vorskla” (5:0) are in the standings, fifth place in Mariupol after a draw in Zaporozhye Zorya (0:0) on the eighth line.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
