Where to watch online matches of UEFA Euro 2020

Thursday, November 14, on the football fields of the Old world matches kick off the fifth round of the qualifying round of the European championship on football in 2020.
Recall that the national teams of Ukraine (after the sensational victory over Portugal), Poland, Russia, Italy, Belgium and Spain have already secured their spots in the final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020. According to the results of the November matches will be determined by 14 lucky winners (last four passes to the tournament will be played in March 2020 in butt matches of League of Nations).
November 14 (Thursday)
Turkey — Iceland 19:00 Futbol 2
England — Montenegro 21:45 Football 1
France — Moldova 21:45 “Football 2”
November 15 (Friday)
Armenia — Greece 19:00 Futbol 2
Bosnia and Herzegovina — Italy 21:45 Football 1
Romania — Sweden 21:45 “Football 2”
November 16 (Saturday)
Cyprus — Scotland 16:00 “Football 2”
Slovenia — Latvia 19:00 Football 1
Azerbaijan — Wales 19:00 Futbol 2
Germany — Belarus 21:45 Football 1
Northern Ireland — Netherlands 21:45 “Football 2”
17 Nov (Sunday)
Serbia — Ukraine 16:00 “Ukraine”, “Football 1”
Luxembourg — Portugal 16:00 “Football 2”
Kosovo — England 19:00 Football 1
Bulgaria — Czech Republic 19:00 Futbol 2
Andorra — Turkey 21:45 “Football 2”
Albania — France 21:45 Football 1
Recall that the draw for the final tournament of the Euro 2020 will be held on 30 November in Bucharest.
