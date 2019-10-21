Where to watch online “Saint Etienne” — “Alexandria”: the schedule of translations of matches of League of Europe
Thursday, October 24, the Ukrainian “Alexandria” will hold the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Europa League. The wards of Volodymyr Sharan will play on the road against the French “Saint-Etienne” (the game kicks off at 19:55 Kyiv time).
After two rounds both teams can not boast with good results. “Alexandria” after the away defeat against German “Wolfsburg” (1:3) played a home draw with the Belgian “Gent” (1:1). Similar indicators from “Saint-Etienne”, which after an away defeat from “Gent” (2:3) drew home match against “Wolfsburg” (1:1). Thus, both teams have typed one point, but the French are in the table above due to the difference of scored and missed goals.
Last Sunday, the rivals spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. Alexandrians in Kiev on NSK “Olympic” with the minimum account lost to “Dinamo” — 0:1 (Mikolenko, 32) and are in the standings, fourth place, behind from going the second “Dynamo” on four points and the third “Gums” thing.
In turn, the “Saint-Etienne” in the away match of the championship of France in injury time snatched victory from Bordeaux — 1:0 (Bwanga, 90+2). After 10 rounds the team of Claude puela, having won a third consecutive victory on the season with 14 points and are in tenth position, behind leaders PSG by 10 points and the second “Nantes” by five points.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting give unconditional preference to the French club. For example, the office “Favorite Sport” bets of winning players Pula takes a factor of 1.45, the draw — 4,55, to win, “Alexandria” to 7.00.
Live match “Saint-étienne” — “Alexandria” on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 2”. Beginning of meeting on 24 October at 19:55.
Also in our country will be shown next matches of the group stage of the Europa League.
“Gent” — “Wolfsburg” 19:55 “Football 1”
Celtic FC — Lazio 22:00 Football 1
Photo of FC “Alexandria”
