Where to watch online Serbia – Portugal: schedule broadcasts of matches of UEFA Euro 2020
On Saturday, September 7 at the stadium “Rajko Mitic” in Belgrade will be very important from the point of view of tournament strategy match of UEFA Euro 2020, which will battle the main players of the national team of Ukraine — Serbia and Portugal. As you know, the first match in Lisbon due to injury was unable to finish the leader of the home team real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo ended in a draw — 1:1.
Standings group b: 1. Ukraine — 10 points (4 matches); 2. Luxembourg — 4 (4); 3. Serbia — 4 (3); 4. Portugal — 2 (2); 5. Lithuania — 1 (3).
never won the Portuguese (three draws, two defeats). By the way, their last home defeat Serbia suffered in 2015 from the current Champions of Europe (1:2).
And the start of the matches of the 5th round of the qualifying round of the European championship on Thursday, September 5. The most interesting matches, including the meeting of Lithuania — Ukraine, will be broadcast on domestic television.
Euro 2020. Qualification. 5th round
September 5 (Thursday)
Armenia — Italy 19:00 Futbol 2
Ireland — Switzerland 21:45 Football 1
Romania — Spain 21:45 “Football 2”
September 6 (Friday)
Estonia — Belarus 19:00 Futbol 2
Slovakia — Croatia 21:45 Football 1
Germany — Netherlands 21:45 “Football 2”
September 7 (Saturday)
Kosovo — Czech Republic 16:00 “Football 2”
Lithuania — Ukraine 19:00 “Ukraine”, “Football 1”
England — Bulgaria 19:00 Futbol 2
France — Albania 21:45 Football 1
Serbia — Portugal 21:45 “Football 2”
