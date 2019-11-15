Where to watch online Serbia — Ukraine: the schedule of live match of UEFA Euro 2020
Sunday, November 17, the Ukrainian national team, beaten in the sparring Estonia (1:0), the match on 51-thousand stadium “Rajko Mitic” in Belgrade against the Serbian team will finish performances in the qualifying round of Euro 2020 (our team in the FIFA rankings — on the 22nd position, opponent is on 33rd).
As you know, the team of Andrey Shevchenko ahead of schedule won the group and secured a spot in the final tournament of the European championship. In turn, the Serbs would still remain a tiny chance to qualify from the group and, of course, eager to take revenge on the “yellow-blue” for the humiliating defeat at the Arena Lviv — 0:5 (after the debacle of Serbia, recall, lost their head coach).
ONLINE STREAM SERBIA — UKRAINE
Standings group b: 1. Ukraine — 19 points (7 matches); 2. Portugal — 14 (7); 3. Serbia — 13 (7); 4. Monaco — 4 (7); 5. Lithuania — 1 (8).
In direct broadcast meeting Serbia — Ukraine will show channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. Kick — off on 17 November at 16:00. In addition, on a dedicated football channel, starting at 15:00, the experts in the Studio of the program “home team” will discuss the upcoming fight, and after it would analyse the outcome of the confrontation in the capital of Serbia. Also live meeting will show the channel “a Match!”.
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight prefer team Lubisi of Tumbakovic. To win Serbia offer ratio of 2.02, the draw — 3,74, winning Ukraine — 3,82.
Photo ffu.ua
