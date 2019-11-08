Where to watch online Shakhtar — Dynamo: schedule of translations of matches of the 14th round of the championship…
Sunday, November 10, at the stadium “Metalist” in Kharkov in the framework of the 14th round of the championship of Ukraine on football will be a duel bitter rivals — the Donetsk “Shakhtar” and Kiev “Dynamo”.
We will remind that on October 30 the team of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and Portuguese Luis Castro fought in the Cup game at the capital’s “Olympic” and “white-blue” in a match with two deletions knocked Donetsk out of the tournament in overtime (2:1).
This week the sides have met in European Cup battles on the fields of opponents. Shakhtar in a crazy Champions League match in Zagreb “Maximize” managed to score two (!) ball in injury time and saved the match against “Dinamo” — 3:3. In turn, Dynamo Kiev this time of the Europa League in the capital of Denmark missed a penalty, but took a draw with the “Copenhagen” — 1:1.
During the years of performances in the all-Union, all-Ukrainian and international competitions “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” in 1938 held each other 186 official matches: 77 wins Kiev, 53 — the Pitmen, and 56 draws (goal difference — 254:212).
In the period of independence of our country tiny advantage for Shakhtar: 93 games, 34 beating the orange-and-black, 26 draws and 33 wins for the white-Blues (goal difference is — 117:111).
Surely fans will still the same battle and this time (let me remind you that the Pitmen ahead of “white-blue” for 10 points). Suffice it to recall that in the last 10 face-to-face duels, the players of Dynamo and Shakhtar had earned 82 yellow and 10 red cards (in Kiev — 43 yellow cards, the Pitmen 39, removals from the field tied at five).
As you know, the Dynamo meeting due to injuries will miss Boyko and Burda, and suspended — sydorchuk (Shepelev served a one-game ban punishment for a red card in Cup match and could take the field). Donetsk residents will not be able to rely on the remote from the field in the game against Oleksandriya Patrick. Questionable part in the match Konoplyanka and Stepanenko.
Live on the territory of our country meeting “Shakhtar” — “Dinamo” will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning on 10 November at 17:00. In addition, since 16:25, experts in the Studio of the program “ONLINE Tour” will discuss the upcoming meeting, and after its completion will sum up the results of the confrontation of the giants.
Also fans will be able to see on the national TV five matches of the 14th round of the Premier League.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 14-th round
9 Nov (Saturday)
“Desna” — “Dnepr-1” 14:00 UNIAN
Mariupol — Karpaty 14:00 Futbol 2
Lviv — Vorskla 17:00 Futbol 2
10 Nov (Sunday)
“Dawn” — “ear” 14:00 UNIAN
Shakhtar — Dynamo 17:00 Football 1
“Olimpik” — “Alexandria” 19:30 Football 1
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 37 points (13 matches);
2. Dynamo — 27 (13);
3. “Desna” — 26 (13);
4. Zarya — 25 (13);
5. Alexandria — 23 (13);
6. “Mariupol” — 16 (13);
7. Olimpik — 14 (13);
8. Kolos — 14 (13);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (13);
10. Karpaty — 10 (13);
11. Vorskla — 8 (13);
12. Lviv — 8 (13).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin (both — Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Benjamin of Verbic (both “Dynamo”), Nazar Rusin, Vladlen Yurchenko (both “dawn”), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”).
