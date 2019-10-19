Where to watch online “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” (Zagreb): schedule broadcasts of Champions League match
Tuesday, October 22, in Kharkiv at the Metallist sports complex will host the match of the 3rd round of group stage of UEFA Champions League between Donetsk “Shakhtar” and “Dinamo” Zagreb. Start at 19:55, Kyiv time.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “SHAKHTAR” — “DYNAMO” (ZAGREB) ON THE WEBSITE OF “FACTS”
Both teams to have more time to devote to the upcoming game, played in the national Championships on Friday, October 18.
Shakhtar’s home stadium has left no stone unturned to “Ear” from Kovalivka, defeating the Premier League’s newcomer — 6:0 (Moraes, 5, 61, Linnet, 26, Dodo, 31, Tyson, 43, 45). Wards Luis Castro, not to lose more points this season, continue after 11 rounds sitting atop the standings, ahead of their closest rivals, the Chernigov “Desna” and Kiev “Dynamo”, 13 (!) points. And forward of the Donetsk team Junior Moraes, scoring 11 goals unreachable for the competitors in the race scorers.
Dinamo Zagreb not a landslide, but also confidently beat away “Gorica” — 4:2 (Orsic, 26, 49, 62, Kazior, 28 — Lovric, 56, Sooke, 77). The team of Nenad Bjelica leads the standings of the Croatian League, scoring after 11 rounds 25 points, and two points ahead of their closest rivals from split Hajduk.
In the live broadcast of the match “Shakhtar” — “Dynamo” (Zagreb) on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Beginning of the meeting on 22 October at 19:55. In addition, starting from 18:45, experts in the Studio of “Night of the Champions League” will discuss the upcoming duel, and after the match evaluate what they see on the field.
