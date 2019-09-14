Where to watch online “Shakhtar” — “Manchester city”: the schedule of live Champions League match
Wednesday, September 18, in Kharkov on RSC “Metalist” will host a match of the 1st round of group stage of UEFA Champions League between Donetsk “miner” and English “Manchester city”. Beginning at 22:00.
Both teams this season, are still unbeaten in their domestic leagues. The Pitmen after six rounds single-handedly lead the standings with a perfect record (with Luis Castro wards on average score more than three goals per game). As for the team of Josep Guardiola, the “citizens” lost points in a house match with “Tottenham” (2:2), and behind two points of leaders Liverpool. Note that the “my Teams” there’s nothing wrong with the attack — 14 goals in four games (an average of over 3.5 goals per game!).
In the live broadcast of the match “Shakhtar” — “Manchester city” on the territory of Ukraine will show the channel “Football 2”. Beginning of meeting on 18 September at 22:00. In addition, starting 20:45, experts in the Studio of “Night of the Champions League” will discuss the upcoming duel, and after the match evaluate what they see on the field.
Also for the online broadcast of the match between the Champions of Ukraine and England will be broadcast on the website “FACTS.”
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter