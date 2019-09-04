Where to watch online Svitolina — Williams: the schedule of live US Open semifinals
Thursday, September 5, at the U.S. Open (US Open), the final in the current season of the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars, the best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (the fifth position in the world women’s rankings) will play the titular American Serena Williams (8-I). Kick — off at 23:00 Kyiv time.
For our tennis players for the upcoming clash will be the second semi-final of the tournament series “Grand slam” in career. Previous successful performance of the Ukrainian boasts a Wimbledon-2019 two months ago, losing to future winner of the Romanian Simone Halep.
As for Serena, the American during his career he won 23 of the tournament series “Grand slam”, of which six — that at the US Open (in 1999, when Svitolina took the first steps in tennis, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014).
In total, the two tennis players played among themselves five games. Four wins for Williams, the Junior (in 2012-m at the Federation Cup in 2015 at the Australian Open and in Cincinnati, and in 2016 on the “Roland Garros”), one in the asset Elina (in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro).
Note that due to its successful performance on the courts in new York, the Ukrainian has already secured third place in the updated ranking of WTA, which is a repeat of her best career achievement. But to stop there Svitolina is impossible, after the victory at the US Open will lift her to second place in the list of the best tennis players in the world.
The US Open in 2019, ½ finals (women)
September 5 (Thursday)
Elina Svitolina Serena Williams 23:00 “Eurosport 1”
