Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “Alexandria”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 11th round…
Sunday, October 20, duels of the 11th round, finishing the first round of the championship of Ukraine on football. At the capital’s “Olympic” will meet the silver and bronze medalists last season — Kiev “Dynamo” and “Alexandria,” which next week will play the Europa League (with the Danish “Copenhagen” at home and French “Saint-Etienne” away respectively).
Note that in the upcoming game team Alexei Mikhailichenko will not help injured Boyko and Burda sent off in a controversial match with the “Ear” Shepelev, and also exhausted the limit of yellow cards Besedin. But the recovered midfielder Kadiri already played sparring with a representative of the second League “Chaika” — 3:0 (de Pena, 14, Besedin, 43, Andrievsky, 63).
And the program will start round match in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where Shakhtar, who on 22 October at the same venue will be meeting in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb, will play against Premier League newcomers “by Ear”. Recall that in the September sparring miners without national team players who went with the team from Kovalivka the world (1:1).
At the stadium “Ukraine” fans Derby between Lviv and Karpaty. Yet in the confrontation between the teams in the elite division ahead of the “green-white”: two wins, a draw and a defeat.
With a special interest football fans are waiting for the confrontation in Zaporozhye contenders Zoria Luhansk and Chernigov “Gums”, which during a pause in the championship played two friendlies in Turkey (with Antalyaspor — 1:2 “Alanyaspor” — 2:2). The team of Viktor Skripnik — until the fifth, but the team Oleksandr Ryabokon sensational is the second. What’s interesting: last season rivals exchanged guest victories with the account 0:2.
In two more meetings of round will meet “Mariupol”, losing the series spanning four games, and “Dnepr-1” as well as “Olympic” and “Vorskla”. Ironically, the Pitmen’s Dynamo arena of a name of Valery Lobanovsky lead trainers, who previously worked in the “Dynamo”, — Vicente Gomez and Vitaly Kosovskiy.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 11-th round
October 18 (Friday)
“Shakhtar” — “Ear” 19:00 Football 1
October 19 (Saturday)
Karpaty Lviv 14:00 UNIAN
“Dawn” — “Desna” 17:00 UNIAN
20 Oct (Sunday)
“Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1” 14:00 Football 1
“Dinamo” — “Alexandria” 17:00 “2+2”
Olimpik — Vorskla 19:30 Football 1
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 30 points (10 matches);
2. “Desna” — 20 (10);
3. Dynamo — 20 (10);
4. Alexandria — 19 (10);
5. Zarya — 16 (10);
6. Kolos — 14 (10);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (10);
8. Mariupol — 10 (10);
9. Karpaty — 8 (10);
10. “Vorskla” — 8 (10);
11. Lions — 7 (10);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (10).
Scorers: 9 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 6 — Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Artem Besedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov (both “Dynamo”), taison (Shakhtar).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
