Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “Bruges”: a schedule of live Champions League match
On Tuesday, August 13, Kiev “Dynamo” on the “Olympic” will play the second leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League against the Vice-champion of Belgium “Bruges”.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF “DYNAMO” — “BRUGES”
Last Saturday the team of Aleksandr Khatskevich and Philippe clément played the next matches in the Championships of their countries. The Dynamo in the presence of the main sports arena of Ukraine for more than 41 thousands of fans lost to Shakhtar Donetsk — 1:2 (Rodriguez, 39 — Moraes, 21, Marlos, 64) in the standings of the Premier League ranked second.
In turn, the leader of the championship of Belgium extended his winning streak in this season of four meetings, beating visiting “Oostende” — 2:0 (band composed of Kele Okereke, 72, Tau, 82).
In the live broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Bruges” on the territory of Ukraine will show the channel “2+2”. Beginning of meeting 13 Aug at 20:30. Also stream meeting is scheduled for channel “Match TV”.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter