Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “Mariupol”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 15th round of the championship…
After a pause connected with matches of national teams, resume the matches of the championship of Ukraine on football. In all six matches of the 15th round of the team will take the field with anti-racist pennants and banners “No to racism”.
“Dinamo” before leaving for the Europa League match against Swedish Malmo in principled opposition to capital’s “Olympic” will “Mariupol” (meeting will be held with the audience, because the FTC’s decision of the UAF on the punishment of the “white-blue” one match in an empty stadium has not yet entered into force). only thanks to a goal by Benjamin Verbicha in the 92nd minute.
Shakhtar, outpacing nearest rival by 12 points, will play in Kharkiv against the “lions” without the injured Marlos and the UAF KDK disqualified on one match of Tyson. In the first round the team of Luis Castro, which next week will have a guest match of the Champions League with “Manchester city” beat away (2:0).
In Zaporozhye will meet the contenders for the medals “dawn” and “Alexandria”, which next Thursday in Lviv will have a home Europa League match against German “Wolfsburg”. We will remind that quite recently it was the team of Vladimir Sharan knocked out wards Viktor Skrypnyk of the Ukrainian Cup.
With the new coach Yuri Maximov and without three suspended players (Chesnakov, Luiz Gustavo and Martynenko) will enter the match against the “Dnepr-1” is the outsider of the Premier League “Vorskla”.
Lviv “Karpaty”, to the group after injury returned the Coachman and Gutsulyak, will compete at the stadium “Ukraine” with Marseille, scored in their last four matches with 10 points. Special itrega that the current coach of the Lviv Roman Sanzhar not so long ago coached the Donetsk team.
Its a nightmarish series of five consecutive defeats will try to interrupt in a match with “Desna” in the capital “Obolon Arena” stadium “Kolos from Kovalivka. By the way, in the first round of the Premier League rookie has taken from Chernigov draw (0:0).
The Championship Of Ukraine. 15-th round
22 November (Friday)
Shakhtar Lviv 19:00 Football 1
November 23 (Saturday)
Oleksandriya — Zorya 14:00 Futbol 2
“Dnepr-1” — “Vorskla” 17:00 UNIAN
24 November (Sunday)
“Karpaty” — “Olimpik” 14:00 UNIAN
Kolos — “Desna” 14:00 Football 1
“Dinamo” — “Mariupol” 17:00 “2+2”
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 40 points (14 matches);
2. Zarya — 28 (14);
3. “Desna” — 27 (14);
4. Dynamo — 27 (14);
5. Alexandria — 24 (14);
6. Mariupol — 17 (14);
7. Olimpik — 14 (14);
8. Kolos — 14 (14);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 12 (14);
10. Karpaty — 11 (14);
11. Lviv — 11 (14);
12. Vorskla — 8 (14).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladlen Yurchenko (“dawn”).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
