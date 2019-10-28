Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “Shakhtar”: the broadcast schedule of the Ukrainian Cup
Wednesday, October 30, fans of football will be witnessing the most fundamental opposition in domestic football. At the capital’s “Olympic” will take place the match of 1/8 final of the Cup of Ukraine between Kiev “Dynamo” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”, which for two 24 times owned a trophy (the Donetsk team won 13 times, Kiev — 11).
ONLINE BROADCAST OF “DYNAMO” — “SHAKHTAR”
In the current season the domestic football giants twice faced each other (in both games, “white-blue” headed by the former coach of Alexander Khatskevich). In the match for the Supercup of Ukraine in Odessa luckier “Dynamo” (2:1), and the League match at Olimpiyskiy ended with the victory of “Shakhtar” (2:1).
As for the Ukrainian Cup, the giants of Ukrainian soccer will compete in the tournament with each other 16th time. When you do this 10 times “Dynamo” and “miner” crossed in the final games of the tournament, celebrating five wins (“white-blue” in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014 and 2015, “orange and black” — in 2002, 2008, 2011, 2017, and 2018).
By the way, at the stage of the playoffs of the Cup of Ukraine, Shakhtar have won all five duels (in the semi-finals-2008/2009 — 2:0 in the quarter-finals – 2009/2010 — 2:0 in 1/8 final 2011/2012 — 3:2 in the 1/16 final-2012/2013 — 4:1 and 1/8 finals-2018/2019 — 1:1, on penalties — 4:3).
In live television Cup meeting “Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”, in which the losers stop fighting for the trophy, will show the channel “2+2”. The beginning of the broadcast — 30 October at 19:30.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting prefer the current holders Shakhtar. For example, the office 1xBet betting on the victory of “Dinamo” in the main time take with a ratio of 3.54, for a draw and 3.78 on the success of wards Luis Castro is 1.99.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
