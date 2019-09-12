Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “the gums”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 7th round of the Premier League
On Saturday, September 14, fights in Alexandria, Lviv and Kharkiv after a two-week break will resume the championship of Ukraine on football.
In the framework of the 7th round at the stadium “Metalist” in the fundamental duel will meet Shakhtar have signed recently the contract with Yevgeny Konoplyanka, and “dawn” which in last round has selected two points at “the Dynamo”. The last three meetings in the Premier League, the Pitmen beat Zorya with a total score of 5:0, but it is not necessary to forget that on 18 September, Shakhtar will there, in Kharkov, to start in the Champions League match against the strongest team of England Manchester city.
For the match with Vorskla, Karpaty Lviv will bring another new coach — the former coach of Olympique de Marseille novel Sanjar, who succeeded at the helm of the team of Alexander Chizhevsky. By the way, Poltava won the “green-whites” three of the last four matches in Lviv, while in April, were beaten in the “Ukraine” (4:0).
The dress rehearsal before the debut in the main draw of the European Cup will hold “Alexandria” (September 19, the team of Vladimir Sharan will have a guest meeting with German “Wolfsburg”). In the rivals the rookie of the Premier League, “Dnepr-1”, which in the current season the hotel has not lost.
Sunday, September 15, fans are looking forward to the confrontation on the “Olympic” between “Dinamo” and “Desna”, located in the table… above Kiev. “White-blue”, which on 19 September will have a home Europa League match against Swedish Malmo, has not yet been won under the command of Alexei Mikhailichenko. However, if you don’t count the recent friendly game against Kherson “Crystal” in which the “white-blue” without the national team players defeated the representative of the second League — 6:0 (Garmash, 8, 65, de Pena, 31, 87, Salt, 58, Sidorchuk, 71).
The game in Mariupol, Donetsk “Olympic” will go with a new chief coach — the former coach of “Dinamo” 47-year-old Spaniard Vicente Gomez. While Donetsk may boast only one tournament point gained in the game against Dynamo.
The new head coach of “Lviv”, which will be meeting at the capital “Obolon Arena” against “Kolos”. Dismissed Bogdan Blavatsky was replaced by the former coach of “Steel” and “Veres” Mr Maziar, who a few days ago headed pervasively “Gornyak-Sport”.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 7-th round
September 14 (Saturday)
“Alexandria” — “Dnepr-1” 14:00 “Football 2”
Karpaty — Vorskla 17:00 UNIAN
Shakhtar — Zorya 17:00 Futbol 2
15 September (Sunday)
“Mariupol” — “Olimpik” 14:00 Football 1
“Dinamo” — “Desna” 17:00 “2+2”
Kolos — Lions 19:30 Football 1
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 18 (6);
2. “Desna” — 11 (6);
3. “Dawn” — 11 (6);
4. “Alexandria” — 9 (6);
5. “Dinamo” — 8 (5);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 8 (6);
7. Vorskla — 7 (6);
8. Kolos — 7 (6);
9. “Mariupol” — 7 (5);
10. Lviv — 6 (6);
11. “Karpaty” — 5 (6);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (6).
Photo dynamo.kiev.ua
