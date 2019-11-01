Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “the lions”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 13th round of the championship…
Next weekend, November 2 and 3, in the domestic stadiums will host eight matches of the 13th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. Kiev “Dynamo” for the first time in history won on the stage of the playoffs of the Cup Shakhtar will take on the “Olympic” outsider Premier League, “Lviv”, which will match the new head coach.
After the resignation of Mr Maziar, worked with the team and two months (under the guidance of 42-year-old specialist team scored two points in six matches of the Premier League and stopped the performance in the Ukrainian Cup), a team led by his assistant Yeghishe Melikyan. 40-year-old coach came to the club at the end of September, and previously headed the Donetsk “metallurg” and “Steel”.
Recall that last season the white-Blues, who will have to do not only without injured Boyko, Burda and buialskyi, but without the suspended Shepeleva, sensationally lost “lions” on the “Olympic” (0:1).
Shakhtar before the most important confrontation in the Champions League on the field, Dinamo Zagreb (November 6) to come back to Lviv to meet with Karpaty, who in the last round annoy in the capital “Dynamo”. Probably in the upcoming meeting of the miners will not help Krivtsov, Linnet and Marlos who is injured in the Cup meeting with clients Alexei Mikhailichenko. We only note that the last five meetings in the Premier League Shakhtar beat Karpaty with a total score of 19:1.
Having made it to the quarterfinals of the national Cup, the players of “Vorskla” tried to cheer up his fans. After all liabilities of the team of Vitaliy Kosovo before the home meeting with one of applicants for medals “Desna” — no wins in their last seven Premier League games (one draw and six defeats). By the way, last season Poltava managed to save the home team from Chernigov, conceding after the first half— 0:3 (3:3).
Fighting on three fronts “Alexandria” is waiting for guests who received the course of “Mariupol” (seven points in last three games). The wards of Volodymyr Sharan will surely have to exert maximum effort to get the three points in the confrontation with an uncomfortable opponent in their last five games Alexandrians defeated only once.
Backs to the wall “Dnepr-1” (four defeats in a row in the Premier League and knocked out of the Cup of Ukraine) in their own stadium will “Dawn”, which is certainly not forgotten as the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko took from it two points in the first leg (1:1).
Newcomer of the Premier League Kolos, losing the last three meetings in the Premier League with a total score of 0:12 and emitted from the Cup of the country, in the capital “Obolon Arena” will compete with Marseille, who after two wins in a row to climb from the bottom of the standings.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 13-th round
November 2 (Saturday)
“Karpaty” — “Shakhtar” 14:00 “2+2”
“Vorskla” — “Desna” 14:00 “Football 2”
3 Nov (Sunday)
Oleksandriya — Mariupol 14:00 Football 1
“Dnepr-1” — “Zarya” 14:00 UNIAN
“Dinamo” — “Lions” 17:00 “2+2”
Kolos — Marseille 19:30 Football 1
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 34 points (12 matches);
2. Dynamo — 24 (12);
3. “Desna” — 23 (12);
4. Zarya — 22 (12);
5. Alexandria — 20 (12);
6. “Mariupol” — 16 (12);
7. Kolos — 14 (12);
8. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (12);
9. Marseille — 11 (12);
10. “Carpathians” — 10 (12);
11. “Vorskla” — 8 (12);
12. “Lviv” — 8 (12).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 7 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Artem biesiedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov, Benjamin of Verbic (all “Dynamo”), Nazar Rusin, Vladlen Yurchenko (both “dawn”), Dmitry Khlyobas (“Gums”).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
