Where to watch online Ukraine – Finland: schedule broadcasts of match of the youth Euro-2021
On Friday, September 6, led by Ruslan Rotan, Ukraine’s youth team (players under 21) match against Finland at “Slavutich Arena” in Zaporozhye will start in the qualifying round of European championship 2021 (September 10 “yellow-blue” will play the same with Malta).
The main part of our “collections” gathered at the “Khortitsa Palace” in Zaporozhye, on Sunday, September 1, at full strength by visiting the match of the Premier League Zorya — Dynamo. Unfortunately, due to injuries our team in the following matches will not help the goalkeeper Kozhukhar (“Chernomorets”), the defender Popov (Dynamo), midfielder Vantukh (“Olympic”) and forward Spraga (“Dnepr-1”). Instead, the location of the “youth” invited Neshcheret (“Dynamo”), was Boboglo (“Alexandria”), Dubinchuk and Kozak (both from FC Karpaty).
Live match Ukraine — Finland will show the TV channel “Football 1”. The broadcast begins on 6 September — at 18:30.
Recall that, in addition to the teams of Finland and Malta, in the same qualifying group with Ukraine will play the teams of Denmark, Romania and Northern Ireland. In the final tournament which will be held in June 2021 th, will make 12 teams: hosts Hungary, Slovenia and 10 teams according to the results of selection. Directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups. But another pass play in the playoffs (9-17 November 2020), the four best teams placing in the groups second place.
Photo ffu.ua
