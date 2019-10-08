Where to watch online Ukraine — Lithuania: the schedule of broadcasts of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
On Friday, October 11, the national team of Ukraine on football match against Lithuania with 38-thousand stadium “Metalist” in Kharkov, where “yellow-blue” have not lost a single official match, will resume performances in the qualifying round of Euro 2020.
ONLINE STREAM UKRAINE — LITHUANIA
In previous years the teams have faced each other nine times. Lithuanians celebrated success twice (2:0 in 1994 in Kiev and 2:0 in 2007 in Kaunas), in one game was a draw (0:0 in 2014 in Kiev), and in the remaining six matches, won the national team of Ukraine (2:1 in 1993 in Vilnius, 3:1 in 1995 in Vilnius, the 5:2 in 1996 in Kiev, 1-0 in 2007, in Odessa, 4:0 in 2010, in Kharkov 3:0 a month ago in Vilnius).
Live on the territory of our country match Ukraine — Lithuania will show the TV channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. Start online broadcast 11 November — at 21:45.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting give unconditional preference to the wards of Andrey Shevchenko. For example, the office William Hill bets for the win of Lithuania adopts the ratio 34,0, the draw — 11,0, the success of “yellow-blue” — 1,06.
Recall that the Ukraine with 13 points after five matches (Portugal — 0:0 away with the Monaco — 2:1 and 1:0 at home, Serbia is 5:0 at home and Lithuania — 3:0 in the opponent’s field) leads the standings of the group, and Lithuania by one point after five games and is in last place.
By the way, success in the game with the Lithuanians almost will provide our team a place in the final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020. Indeed, in this case the “yellow-blue” in the remaining two meetings with Portugal (October 14, at home) and Serbia (17 November away) — you can even lose and still finish in the group below second place. However, under one condition — in Belgrade Andriy Shevchenko will not be able to lose with the score 0:6 and larger.
Photo of the Lithuanian football Federation
