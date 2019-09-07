Where to watch online Ukraine – Nigeria: the schedule of broadcasts of the match
On Tuesday, September 10, the national team of Ukraine on football, defeated in the qualifying match of Euro 2020 team of Lithuania (3:0) on 31-strong “Dnipro-Arena” will hold a friendly match against three-time winner of the African Cup of Nigeria (tickets cost from 80 to 400 hryvnia). For the first time in the history of the “yellow-blue” will play in their third kit of white and gold colors (see photo — Roman Yaremchuk).
ONLINE STREAM UKRAINE — NIGERIA
In previous years, the Ukrainian team took three opponents in the Dnipro (Dnipropetrovsk), celebrating two wins and one draw. In 2005 in a qualifying match for the 2006 world Cup, our team played draw with Albania — 2:2, in 2008 in sparring was stronger than Norway — 1:0 and in 2009 in the match qualification world Cup 2009 produced a historic victory over England — 1:0.
Live match Ukraine — Nigeria will show channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. Start online broadcast 10 September — at 21:30. Thus, starting from 20:30, on a dedicated channel experts “Home team” will discuss the upcoming match, and after its completion will sum up Ukrainian-Nigerian opposition.
By the way, the Ukrainian team has not lost in friendlies already for seven years — 20 matches in a row (match Ukraine — Malta — 0:1 in 2017 and not included in the register FIFA from-for excess of quota). After losing in June 2012 in the German Ingolstadt Turks (0:2) “yellow-blue” 12 times and won eight draws.
.
Photo ffu.ua
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter