Where to watch online Ukraine — Portugal: the schedule of live match of UEFA Euro 2020
Monday, October 14, the national team of Ukraine on soccer won the Kharkov Lithuania, in Kiev “Olympic” will play their penultimate match of qualifying for the 2020 European championship against the current champion of the Old world team of Portugal (on the same day in group b will play Lithuania and Serbia). Recall that the Portuguese now occupy in the FIFA ranking the fifth position in the national team of Ukraine — 25 th.
ONLINE STREAM UKRAINE — PORTUGAL
(0:0). And two more matches took place in 1996 in the qualifiers for the 1998 world Cup. In October the national team of Ukraine in Kiev thanks to goals from Serhiy Popov and Yury Maximov on the 88th minute to snatch victory from eminent opponent — 2:1, and in November, the Portuguese took revenge in Porto — 1:0.
Live on the territory of our country the meeting of the Ukraine — Portugal on 14 October will show the TV channels “Ukraine” and “Football 1”. Kickoff is at 21:45. In addition, on a dedicated football channel from 20:30, the experts in the Studio of the program “home team” will discuss the upcoming fight, and at the end will analyse the outcome of the confrontation.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting of wards of Andrey Shevchenko and Fernando Santos preferred to Cristiano Ronaldo. For example, the office “Parimatch” bet on the victory of Ukraine adopts with ratio of 3.45, the draw — a 3.35, winning Portugal is 2.14.
Standings group b:
1. Ukraine — 16 points (6 matches);
2. Portugal — 11 (5);
3. Serbia — 7 (5);
4. Monaco — 4 (6);
5. Lithuania — 1 (6).
Note that the Ukrainian national team 99 percent secured a place in the final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020. To guarantee one of the first two places in the group “yellow-blue” in the remaining two matches with Portugal and Serbia need just not to lose in Belgrade with a score of… 0:6 and a larger (home of the “yellow-blue” defeated the Serbs — 5:0, in addition, they have better total difference of scored and conceded goals).
However, there is a sense to compete for first place in the group, which can give an advantage when the draw for the final end-stage the Euro 2020, which will take place on 30 November in Bucharest (six of the ten group winners with the best record gets in the first “basket”).
Photo ffu.ua
