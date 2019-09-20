Where to watch online “Vorskla” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 8th round of the Premier League
Died down European battles, and clubs in the Ukrainian Premier League will resume the confrontation in the Ukrainian League.
“Dinamo” ended finally in the European Cup meeting with Swedish “Malmo” its a nightmarish series of six consecutive meetings without a win in all competitions, will stay in Poltava “Vorskla”, which is headed by… former football player, “white-blue” Vitaliy Kosovo. Five recent matches Kiev won the “white-green” with a total score of 9:1, but before that Poltava selected points from the team in three matches in a row.
Shakhtar Donetsk after the devastating home defeat in the Champions League from Manchester city will travel to Chernihiv to the match with second-ranked “the Gum”, which in the last round took a sensational victory with a capital “Olympic”.
“Karpaty” after his debut success at the beginning of the Novel Sanjar will test the “Dnepr-1”, which, like Lviv, 8 points. While no victories under the leadership of the new head coaches of the lions and Marseille. In 7-m round wards of Vladimir Maziar suffered a humiliating defeat on the field “Spike”, and the command of Spaniard Vicente Gomez missed a penalty and settled for a draw on the field of “Mariupol”.
By the way, this time the charges of Oleksandr Babych in Zaporozhye pass the test of “Dawn”, which a week ago in a spectacular “shootout” with the “miner” got another dose of sympathy from the fans, but no tournament points.
Finally, in the last match of the round “Alexandria”, plenty of pokrasivshe in Europe and losing the starting game in the European competitions on the field, Wolfsburg will play in the capital “Obolon Arena” against the Premier League newcomers “Ear” behind the guys of Vladimir Sharan only two points.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 8-th round
September 20 (Friday)
“Dnepr-1” — “Karpaty” UNIAN 19:00
September 21 (Saturday)
“Lions” — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) Futbol 2 14:00
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Mariupol” UNIAN 17:00
22 September (Sunday)
“Desna” — “Shakhtar” 14:00 “2+2”
Vorskla — Dynamo 17:00 Football 1
Kolos — Alexandria 19:30 Football 1
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 21 points (7 matches);
2. Desna — 14 (7);
3. Oleksandriya — 12 (7);
4. Zarya — 11 (7);
5. Kolos — 10 (7);
6. “Dinamo” — 8 (6);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 8 (7);
8. Karpaty — 8 (7);
9. “Mariupol” — 8 (6);
10. Vorskla — 7 (7);
11. Lviv — 6 (7);
12. “Olimpik” — 2 (7).
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter