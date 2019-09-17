Where to watch online Wolfsburg — Alexandria: schedule broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, September 19, the Alexandria from a small town in Kirovohrad region will play on the road with German “Wolfsburg” in the framework of the 1st round of group tournament of League of Europe (the beginning of the game on “Volkswagen Arena” at 22:00 Kyiv time).
The upcoming match will be a historic day for the Alexandrians, as they make their debut in the main draw of a European competition. Two previous attempts to reach the group stage through the qualification was completed to the team of Vladimir Sharan failure (in 2016 was not passed, the Croatian “Hajduk”, and in 2017- BATE), but now Alexandria as bronze medalist of the championship of Ukraine began the performance in European competitions from the main draw.
Wolfsburg your match in the Bundesliga held on Friday, played away draw with “solitaire” — 1:1 (Gisselman, 16 — Weghorst, 29). After four rounds, “wolves”, not losing under the guidance of Austrian coach Oliver Glasner no match, take the fifth place in the standings (2 wins, 2 draws, goal difference 7:3), lagging behind the leading “RB Leipzig” on two points.
“Alexandria” their game in the League on Saturday, having beaten on the home field “Dnepr-1” — 2:0 (Dovgy, 54, Sitalo, 77), and occupies the third place in the standings (4 wins, 3 losses, goal difference — 9:10), trailing the leader, Shakhtar Donetsk, nine points.
In the live broadcast of the match “Wolfsburg” — “Alexandria” on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 2”. Beginning of meeting on 19 September at 22:00.
Note that the bookmakers practically do not believe in the success of the team of Vladimir Sharan. For example, “Favorite Sport” gives to the victory of the German club coefficient of 1.21, a draw is estimated at 7,00, and the victory of the Alexandrians — 13,00.
Photo of FC “Alexandria”
