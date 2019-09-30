Where to watch online world Cup in athletics: where to watch the finals with the participation of Ukrainians
In the Qatari capital Doha in the world of athletics. Monday, September 30, will be held final competitions in four disciplines — high jump among women discus throw men running for 5 000 meters for men and 3,000 meters steeplechase for women.
Ukraine will be represented only in one of them — our girls Yulia Levchenko (result in qualifying — 1,92 m) and Jaroslav Maguchy (1,94 m) will fight for the awards in sector for high jumps.
We offer you to see the entire schedule of broadcasts of the final competition at the world Championships, which will be shown live on the TV channel “XSPORT”.
Monday, September 30 — 20:30
Tuesday, 1 October — 20:00
Wednesday, 2 October — 21:40
Thursday, 3 Oct — 22:40
Friday 4th November — 20:20
Saturday, 5 October — 20:00
October 6, Sunday — 20:00
Note that after three days of competitions Ukrainian sportsmen has not yet won any awards. In the medal standings, the leadership was taken over by athletes from the USA, the assets of which eight medals (4 gold and 4 silver). On the second place China— 6 (2+2+2), the third — Jamaica (2+1+0).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter