Where to watch Osadchaya: Yuri Gorbunov grabbed Tina Karol butt cheeks (photo)
Popular singer Tina Karol, who told in his interview to “FAKTY”, who occupied her heart, and TV presenter Yury Gorbunov has puzzled the network trick on stage. During the concert, “Evening Prime Minister” Katya Osadchaya, in front of his wife, he grabbed the singer for the fifth point. Spicy photo appeared on Instagram Tina.
As it turned out, Katya herself had prepared Gorbunov and Carol provocation. She decided to make the leading “Tanzu s with a stars” test.
“This fall you spent “dancing with the stars” as the lead. How many dances have seen, some of them have you mastered?” — asked Katya.
Tina admitted that the dances are not her Forte. “But we saw at the first live you danced with the girls”, he said Osadchaya.
“It’s my playful thigh. It lives separately from me” — tried to laugh it off singer, but to avoid the test failed.
Gorbunov and Carol had to improvise to the music. First they danced “the Macarena”, and then the chicken dance and the Viennese waltz.
