Where will conduct the main song contest of Europe? There are two contending cities
In the spring of 2020, the Netherlands will host the international song contest Eurovision 2020. Contrary to all expectations that the city will be the capital of the Netherlands, mayor of Amsterdam denied this information.
On a large-scale event claim 9 cities, among which were:
- Arnhem
- Rotterdam
- Maastricht
- Utrecht
- ‘S-Hertogenbosch
- Enschede
- The Hague
- Zwolle
- Amsterdam
But in the Dutch capital Amsterdam competition can’t conduct for the reason that the concert hall Ziggo Dome in which could pass the Eurovision song contest, is busy at tender date. But in many other cities from a list is not enough big venues for the Eurovision 2020.
Now for the Eurovision 2020 are fighting two cities — Rotterdam and Maastricht. Do the proposed venues have all chances to become the next location of the competition.
Both cities provided a good plan for the organization of side-events and willingness to make a significant financial contribution to the contest. In addition, neither the Rotterdam nor in Maastricht did not have problems with the placement of a large number of guests.
Already in August we find out the exact venue of the Eurovision 2020.