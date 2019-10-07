Where you will help to prepare for the U.S. citizenship
Service citizenship and immigration USA regularly holds free information sessions where you can receive training to obtain American citizenship.
A schedule of these events posted on the website of the service.
The classes are for U.S. citizens and for those who only intend to obtain citizenship.
Their main themes are
- requirements for applicants for naturalization;
- the naturalization process;
- citizenship test;
- the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizens.
Classes are taught in English or Spanish, they are all completely free. To attend these meetings must register on the service website.
We offer you a table with dates and locations of upcoming classes.
|