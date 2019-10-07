Where you will help to prepare for the U.S. citizenship

Service citizenship and immigration USA regularly holds free information sessions where you can receive training to obtain American citizenship.

Где вам бесплатно помогут подготовиться к получению гражданства США

A schedule of these events posted on the website of the service.

The classes are for U.S. citizens and for those who only intend to obtain citizenship.

Their main themes are

  • requirements for applicants for naturalization;
  • the naturalization process;
  • citizenship test;
  • the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizens.

Classes are taught in English or Spanish, they are all completely free. To attend these meetings must register on the service website.

We offer you a table with dates and locations of upcoming classes.

Date Time Address Language Contacts
10/8 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Fort Lee Public Library

320 Main Street

Fort Lee, NJ

 English N/A
10/8

6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Fairfield Civic Library

1150 Kentucky Street

Fairfield, CA

English

Spanish

 N/A
10/9 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Senator John Heinz History Center

1212 Smallman Street

Pittsburgh, PA

 English N/A
10/11

10 a.m. — 11 a.m.

Senator John Heinz History Center

1212 Smallman Street

Pittsburgh, PA

 English N/A
11/4

2 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Northland Public Library

300 Cumberland Road

Pittsburgh, PA

 English N/A

