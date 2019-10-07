Whether a juggler, or a master of martial arts: Chinese chef surprised the users of the network to its…
Network users live impressed with the Chinese cook, which is right on the street preparing a “flying pancakes”. He throws the dough catches it, turns in the air — like a real circus juggler, or a martial arts master in the kung fu style.
Video published by the Chinese publication People’s Daily.
Netizens expressed delight with the skill of the cook.
“It’s great. Now I have two hours to wash the walls and ceiling after I tried to repeat it,” wrote one commenter on the social network Twitter.
