Whether a juggler, or a master of martial arts: Chinese chef surprised the users of the network to its…

October 7, 2019

То ли жонглер, то ли мастер боевых искусств: китайский повар удивил пользователей сети своим...

Network users live impressed with the Chinese cook, which is right on the street preparing a “flying pancakes”. He throws the dough catches it, turns in the air — like a real circus juggler, or a martial arts master in the kung fu style.

Video published by the Chinese publication People’s Daily.

Netizens expressed delight with the skill of the cook.

“It’s great. Now I have two hours to wash the walls and ceiling after I tried to repeat it,” wrote one commenter on the social network Twitter.

