Whether from fear “torn” heart — response of physicians
What breaks my heart.
Research staff said that may lead to rupture of the heart muscle.
According to experts, a cardiac rupture is a fatal consequence of myocardial infarction.
The causes of infarction are very different, for example, malformation of the heart, if from birth in the body of the man was small, thin plot, it is under the pressure of heavy loads can easily break.
In addition, it can happen due to the injury of the heart, for example, a strong blow to the chest.
There are people who are convinced that rupture of the heart muscle can occur due to severe fright.
Doctors also stressed that any healthy person handles stress calmly, but if he leads a sedentary life, the sudden rush of adrenaline at one point can cause myocardial infarction and breaking the middle wall of the heart.