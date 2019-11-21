Whether promotional tickets to help us save
“Working from home, I received a newsletter that the airline JetBlue had organized the sale on Halloween. Flights to USA one way advertised 31 to the dollar, including taxes and fees. But not without a trick: the price for the flight was operated on October 31, the Halloween, but the book was eve and day,” says the blogger in an article for USA Today.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Don’t know, would I this offer or not, if not received the task from my editor to book a flight.
I went to the JetBlue website, by clicking between the directions from the International airport and new York John Kennedy to Boston; Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Nantucket, Massachusetts and Phoenix, trying to find the best flight time and a place to book day trips. Updating the page prices for different flights was growing, and the tickets were quickly over.
Finally, I stopped at Charleston, South Carolina. The city where I’ve never been, but always interested.
On the screen I had open two Windows – the flight was only one way, so I bought two tickets one way from new York to Charleston and back. When booking, the website crashed.
Beginning to get nervous. Has my order? What if I could reserve or return?
Then came the confirmation and relief. Two round trip ticket cost me 60,6 dollars for each, which is a bit cheaper than the $ 31.
Even though my flights cost 60,6 USD to both sides, including fees, the trip cost much more expensive:
- Flights from new York to Charleston: $ 30.30
- Flights from Charleston to new York: $ at 30.30
- Ride with Uber at 2am to JFK: $ 57,71
- Granola bar + gum at the airport: of 6.51 $
- Water at the airport: $ 2,71
- Bus to downtown: $ 3,50
- Breakfast: 19,65 $
- Salad: of 16.21 $
- Uber to airport Charleston from town center: $ of 22.88
- Snack at the airport: $ 17
- Ride on Lyft from JFK: 68,88 $
Total cost: $ 275,65
In fact, I could save more money if you found another way to get to the airport and back. I booked two trips with Uber and Lyft, which cost more than a one-way ticket.
When planning a trip it is important to consider other cost factors, in addition to the tickets, including the trip to and from the airport, Parking, food, transportation to the destination and so on.
Indeed, it is easy to focus exclusively on the reservation promotional offers, without taking into account other expenses.
But a week later the same flight from the international airport of new York JFK to Charleston, cost $ 248. The return flight to new York with the same schedule, cost 248 dollars to 435 dollars more expensive than the flights that I booked.
So is it worth to buy a ticket for sale?
I liked the day trip to Charleston and know that I want to visit this city again. But for someone with full-time employment time off from work because of the sale of tickets less appropriate. Not to mention the fact that the trip took more than 20 hours. I woke up at 1:30 in the morning to get to the airport for flight at 5:30am and got a cab back home from the airport around 9 PM.
So, although the day was active, I don’t think a day trip at the last minute is practical.
Tips on how to book a ticket for sale
It is necessary to consider all factors: day of the week, the opportunity to take a day off and a place to stay if the trip lasts longer than a day.
Although travel in connection with the sales do not always perfectly match everyday life, they can be really profitable and deliver a lot of fun.
Here’s how to follow up following sale of tickets:
- Be aware of duplicate shares. This was not the first Halloween special JetBlue; they offered tickets for Halloween for $ 31 last time.
- Follow your favorite airlines on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Are they informed about ticket sales and other promotions.
- Follow the ticket selling websites.
- Be aware of the new tariffs. On the forum FlyerTalk.com there is a whole topic about the so-called erroneous fees and other short-term sentences for travelers looking for cheap trips to maintain status frequent flyer.
- Don’t waste your time, when you see a bargain sale of tickets. They can quickly snap up.