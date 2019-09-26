Whether the United States faces a crisis: many Americans are already ‘living on the edge’ financially
Withpustya more than a decade after the longest in the history of economic growth, almost two-fifths of people said in a new Bankrate survey that their main financial priority was just to have an income which would suffice for accommodation, and not to save money.
Lack of financial readiness, noted in the review, can create problems for many families, regardless of whether the concern about global recession or not. Financial consultants say that people without savings are often less prepared to cope with the financial situations in their lives.
“Every family that does not have adequate savings to live on the edge, when there is a recession, in a way, she lives on the brink even before it occurs,” says mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.
Economists increasingly believe that over the next fifteen years, the US will face a recession.
The recession may mean that many companies will cut jobs, as lenders are more reluctant to loans and new credit lines. This situation can lead to the fact that untrained families will be the ends with the ends when you start running out of revenue.
But Hamrick notes that families who are not prepared financially unable to live in poverty even in good economic times, because they are not ready to deal with emergencies such as an unexpected bill for medical care or major repairs.
Bankrate conducted a survey with 3 to 8 September among a sample of 1 017 respondents.
38% of them said that their main financial priority is “just to monitor the cost of accommodation”. Almost 3 out of 10 respondents (29%) said that their main priority was “saving more money”, and 19% indicated that they primarily worked on debt repayment.
The percentage of those who said his main priority is to save money by growing steadily with increasing income. For example, 19% of people who earn less than $ 30,000 believe their main priority is savings, and 39% of those earning $ 75,000 or more say the same thing.
“Those who have really low income or limited resources, not many choices,” says Sarah Kroymans, teacher, specializing in family stability at the University of Minnesota.
It offers those who need help with budgeting or understanding of how to get out of the cycle “from paycheck to paycheck,” to seek financial assistance through a program of excellence in their field, to their financial institutions, government agencies or certified experts.
“The situation of each person is really unique, says Kroymans. — We ask what are their priorities, what for them is most important and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to get the most important.”
Millennials (young people born from 1981 to 2003. — Ed.) can more than others in need of basic financial planning. According to a Bankrate survey, over half (51%) of them who are now between 23 and 38 years, said that they did not use a budget.
Paradoxically, Millennials are also more likely to say their main priority is saving money.
As of 2016, only 17 States required that students took a course on personal Finance in high school. And only 20 States require in economy class, according to the Council for economic education.
“I am concerned about the lack of economic knowledge and financial literacy that put people at a disadvantage even without a recession,” says Anna Lusardi, Professor of business school of George Washington University.
The study Lusardi shows that the disparities in wealth between people is partly due to different levels of financial awareness. According to her, the knowledge of how to create and maintain a budget, is the starting point. But people need much more skills and information to successfully manage your money in everyday life and in the long term.
“If we don’t teach these concepts, people must teach them themselves, says Lusardi. —You are at a disadvantage if you do not have this knowledge, because you take financial decisions every day.”
You can create a budget for yourself, analyzing where your money goes each month. It is best to look at costs from six months to a year. This process can help you to see areas where you can cut expenses and plan how much money you need each month on needs. It is extremely important to develop a plan to live below your means, not above them. Otherwise, it creates a constant cycle of borrowing and spending, where not enough money for savings.
If you manage to find the reserve, many experts propose to transfer automatically a portion of your salary on high-yield savings account with direct Deposit. The money supply, which over time will accumulate and produce interest, will become your emergency Fund. Experts recommend to defer to the Fund from six months to a year.