Whether together or apart: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund on a walk in Los Feliz

| October 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Paparazzi caught the actors during a joint holiday.

То ли вместе, то ли врозь: Эмма Робертс и Гаррет Хедлунд на прогулке в Лос-Фелиз

Discussing recent photo of 28-year-old Emma Roberts and 35-year-old Garrett Hedlund — the couple was photographed when they went to lunch last Wednesday.

Emma came in ultra-short Burgundy dress with open shoulders, showing others slender long legs, and Garrett chose to hide from too much attention in a loose blue jacket, cap, and sunglasses. Fans of the couple made sure that Roberts and Hedlund still together, but from past demonstration of tenderness between the lovers is not gone.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr