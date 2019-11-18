Whether you die in the next year: artificial intelligence could predict the death of only one analysis
Artificial intelligence (AI) can predict the chances of a person dying during the year by the results of the electrocardiogram, even if it looks normal for doctors. As it happens, remains a mystery. About it writes New Scientist.
Brandon Fornwalt from Geisinger medical center in Pennsylvania, USA and his colleagues instructed the AI to learn 1.77 million results, electrocardiogram (ECG) is almost 400,000 people to predict who is at risk of death during the year.
ECG records the electrical activity of the heart. Its pattern changes when heart disease, including heart attacks and atrial fibrillation.
The team made two versions of the ECG for the AI: one algorithm was given only the raw data of the ECG, which measures the voltage of the heart. In another case, the introduced ECG data in combination with age and gender of the patient.
They measured the effectiveness of AI by using the index, known as AUC, which measures how well the model distinguishes between two groups of people — in this case, patients who died during the year and those who survived. AI has consistently scored above 0,85, where a perfect score is 1 and the score of 0.5 indicates no difference between the two groups.
“The AUC for a risk model, currently used by doctors, ranging from 0.65 to 0.8, says Fornwalt. — Regardless of what model on the basis of the voltage was always better than any model data, measured with the help of ECG”.
AI accurately predicted the risk of death even in people in whom the cardiologists found no abnormalities in ECG. Three of the cardiologist, who separately studied electrocardiogram, failed to reveal the risk, discovered AI.
“This discovery suggests that the AI sees things that people probably can’t see, or, at least, we just ignore it and think that it’s okay, says Fornwalt. — AI can potentially teach us things that we may have misinterpreted for decades.”
It is still unclear which patterns uses AI, which is why some doctors are reluctant to use such algorithms.
The study was presented at the scientific sessions of the American heart Association in Dallas on November 16.