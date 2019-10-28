Which CIS countries will suffer the most in case of financial crisis
According to the world Bank forecasts that in 2019 will slow the pace of global economic growth to 2.9%. Also on the well-being of many countries will be affected by the economic slowdown in China, as well as the projected reduction in the rate of the Federal reserve system of the United States. EtCetera knew, what does that mean for Ukraine andwhat from CIS outIt negatively affected more than others.
REASONS. The slowdown in Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine due to various reasons. For example, in Russia it will be a result of the increase in VAT in Kazakhstan, the growth will slow down due to the reduction in the rate of oil production in one of the fields. In Ukraine economic “extinction” is caused by the fact that our country has lost the large Russian market for products, as well as due to the introduction of Russian sanctions against our country.
Experts note: almost all countries of the world will suffer because of trade conflicts between the U.S. and China and between the United States and the European Union.
For the economies of post-Soviet countries, which mostly rely on commodity component, a crisis can benefit from the sharply rising prices for raw materials they will be able to develop quickly.
DEBT-BONDAGE. Debts, the post-Soviet countries have a negative impact on the pace of economic growth. At the same time Ukraine is the most “akreditovanniy” country. For one only the first quarter of 2019, the share of debt in GDP became higher and rose to 92%. Unfavorable situation exists in Kyrgyzstan (the proportion of debt to 73.5%), in Belarus (share of debt is 70%) and in Tajikistan(the share of debt 54%).
However, in the second stage, the crisis will reach the economies of post-Soviet countries and Ukraine. For others, it will affect the economy of those countries that largely depend on external creditors. And if to estimate the probability of default depending on the level of such lending, the probability of a negative scenario for Ukraine will be much higher than for other post-Soviet countries.
In addition, the negative impact on the economy of Ukraine will affect the negative trade balance (9.5 billion dollars in 2018). This is the worst indicator among the countries of the former USSR: for example, in Georgia the “minus” – to 5.8 billion dollars, and in Uzbekistan – 5.3 billion dollars.In “the black” in 2018 could finish Russia (212 billion dollars), Kazakhstan ($28 billion), Azerbaijan ($6 billion), Turkmenistan (6.3 billion dollars) and Belarus ($700 million).
THE EXCHANGE RATE OF THE NATIONAL CURRENCY. It is logical that because of the crisis weakened the national currency, and Ukraine is also at risk. In addition, the negative consequences of the crisis for our country, and strengthen other circumstances, among which – the high rate of inflation in consumer prices. But the big trouble is waiting for Ukraine in case if due to the slowdown in global growth will begin to rise the price of oil.