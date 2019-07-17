Which cities in the world to live cheaper: published list
The portal Numbeo has made a rating of the cheapest cities to live in the world. So, the first place it took the city of Rawalpindi and Karachi in Pakistan.
The rating was made by comparing the costs of products, services, transport and rent, with baseline new York. For each city we calculated the index of cost of living showing the amount of variation from the standard (it is equal to 100 percent).
So, in Rawalpindi and Karachi index was 10.6 and 12.4 percent, respectively — this means that the cost of living in these cities by nearly 90 percent lower than in new York. The top ten most cheapest cities to stay also hit two Pakistani cities — Lahore and Islamabad, the remaining top 10 went to the Indian settlements. In addition, at the 24th place was the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhye (the index is 16.6). Also entered the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odessa and Kiev.
The cities with the highest cost of living are recognized (in descending order of the index): San Francisco, new York, Geneva, Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Brooklyn, Washington, San Jose and Boston.
I wrote “FACTS” recently, Kiev was among the top 5 European cities with the most problematic traffic jams. In the morning and evening rush hour half-hour tour of the city increases almost doubled on 26 minutes in the morning and 27 minutes in the evening.
