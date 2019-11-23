Which company headed the top-100 most expensive brands of Ukraine
The ranking of most expensive Ukrainian brands for 2019 published. He was drafted by MPP Consulting company, together with the log of HB.
The three leaders of the domestic producers for the year has not changed. First place in the ranking of “Morshynska” ($550 million), in second place is the carrier and the delivery service “New mail” ($310 million), and closes the three leaders of online trading platform Rozetka (302 million dollars).
The hundred most expensive in Ukraine got 15 newcomers. In this case, IT is the brand Grammarly from the first attempt took 12th place with a cost of $ 150 million.
Also in the top ten most expensive brands were:
- Privat ($299 million);
- Roshen (us $ 276 million);
- Sandora (252 million dollars);
- Khortytsya ($215 million);
- Nasha Ryaba (189 million dollars);
- ATB (168 million dollars);
- Khlibnyi Dar (159 million dollars).
The cost of each brand was calculated by the company MPP Consulting. The assessment is based on the financial performance of companies, in geographical coverage of sales, the technology component of manufactured products, and investment attractiveness of the industry.