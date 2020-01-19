Which countries are interested in gas storage in Ukraine
January 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Gas storage facilities in Ukraine can be interested in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.
About this in Facebook wrote to the General Director of the LLC “Operator GTS” Ukraine Sergey Makogon.
“Our neighbors may be interested in our gas storage services, particularly for Poland, which announced plans to expand its own gas storage facilities. There is a need in Moldova, Romania and Hungary. We have a significant infrastructure opportunities, which are currently not fully utilized,” said Makogon.