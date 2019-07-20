Which diseases can be transmitted from mother to daughter?
Consensus about the role of heredity, still there. But there are studies that say that some diseases can really be a family. We found out what diseases most often passed from mother to daughter.
If your mother, grandmother or aunt was diagnosed with cancer of the ovaries or breast, you will automatically get into the risk group. Some types of breast cancer and female reproductive organs are due to gene mutations, and they, in turn, can be transmitted. You can have genetic testing to learn about the risks.
Women are more prone to osteoporosis, especially if there is a genetic predisposition. If the mother was diagnosed with osteoporosis, then her daughter after 40 years, it is recommended to periodically measure the level of calcium in the bones. It is especially important to do so after menopause when the body loses a lot of calcium.
Studies show that in 80% of cases migraine has a family character. For prophylaxis is recommended to give up bad habits, live a healthy lifestyle and avoid prolonged stress.
Heredity plays a role in the development of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The risk of heart disease increases in women after the beginning of menopause in connection with hormonal changes.