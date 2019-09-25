Which foods destroy tooth enamel and can I restore it
Which foods destroy tooth enamel and whether it can be restored, told the candidate of medical Sciences, dentist Dmitry Smirnov.
Sodas. They contain harmful sugar, which feeds the microflora, destroying the enamel.
Milk porridge. Useful overall, cereals constitute a viscous substance, which easily coats the teeth. Its remains can actively nourish carious flora.
Caviar and soft-boiled egg. Medium cooked yolk can also be attributed to viscous products, which form on teeth film causing unwanted processes. “Stick” is able to enamel and caviar.
Sweets and chewing gum. Sticky toffee, caramel, lollipops, chocolate, cotton candy, chewing – gum enemies of tooth enamel.
Dried fruits. Prunes and dried apricots can stick to enamel, to hide between the teeth, which leads to unpleasant consequences.
Acidic fruits, such as pineapples, oranges (and juice from them), destroy the hard tissues of the tooth. After drinking fresh juices and acidic fruits should rinse his mouth.
As advised by the doctor if you’ve eaten something “forbidden list”, you need to brush your teeth or at least rinse your mouth, but in any case not to be picked with toothpicks.
Modern pharmaceuticals offers a number of tools to strengthen enamel, but you have to understand that her recovery is not happening. The maximum that can be achieved is to create a sealed environment around the tooth, its outer minimum protection.