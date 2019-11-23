Which is not to say men of different Zodiac signs
Astrology is very entertaining and interesting. Especially when it comes to relationships.
You either really believe in what you advise us of stars or with a smile read the advice of astrologers, even if not inclined to trust these truths.
All star tips will help us to understand who we are most compatible with and who can not get along. That is to say, and what to avoid when dealing with men born in different period of time.
So the following list is based on the Zodiac sign of your man, show you what you should never utter in his presence.
So you will be able to avoid some of the mistakes and keep the relationship strong and reliable.
1. Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Avoid the phrase: “I don’t understand you”
If you are in a relationship with a male Aquarius, get ready for life as a roller coaster.
Dynamic and interested in many things, he is the type of guys who wants to surprise you immediately after meeting.
It is possible that the adrenaline rush it gives you on the first date. He’ll probably come up with something unusual and dynamic, for example scuba diving or skydiving, or invited to watch a scary movie.
In a word, it will certainly be something exciting.
Male-Aquarius is not one of those who lives a peaceful everyday life he likes from time to time a shake, only then it is interesting to live. Routine and boredom are clearly not for him.
Aquarius always wants to have fun, even if fun is not the same as comfort zone of its second half.
He does not think about the fact that some things may cause discomfort to the woman. Man-Aquarius only wants to share the fun with the love of your life.
Tell Aquarius: “I don’t understand you”, it’s identical to the one to tell him: “I don’t feel that you love me.”
Avoid that phrase in relationship with Aquarius. Believe me, it is beyond his comprehension.
2. Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Avoid the phrase: “Stop daydreaming and start finally to do something!”
You are in a relationship with the guy at the Fish?
Then you should know that he is a kind sensitive and easily vulnerable. He feels deeply, and is in touch with his emotions, and, most likely, for this reason you fell in love with him, aren’t you?
The guy who is able to tune into deep feelings, and to read your feelings, of course, desirable partner.
Sensuality and depth is always a price.
In addition, most of the Fish ultimately connects life with creativity. Many choose, playing music, others begin to write, make movies or create something creative and beautiful.
It is because of the depth of the man – Fish is often shipped in. Probably, he concentrated his thoughts on bringing to life your next project or is thinking about something really important to him.
His mind is a canvas, and his thoughts are the colors that create beautiful images.
If you tell him that his daydreaming is a waste of time and that he should start to do something, you can deeply hurt and offend him.
He will take the words to heart and will not soon forget your harsh words.
3. Aries (21 Mar-19 APR)
Avoid the phrase: “We will do something as I see fit!”
Remember that man-Aries is a born leader. He should be the person making decisions in your couple.
He likes it when something happens. Strong will and devotion to himself makes him seem confident in the good days and a bit arrogant in those days, when something goes wrong.
A typical example of a man — Gaston from “beauty and the beast”.
Similarly, as Gaston, the man-Aries do not like, if something doesn’t go according to his plan. A man likes to feel significant and be responsible for their actions.
This means that the Aries needs a partner that will allow him to be the head of the family. Some women (and men) are absolutely OK with that, while others may feel the need to control themselves.
A woman’s desire to control the Aries will make him unhappy, and he is less likely to choose the fairer sex that will dominate him.
4. Taurus (April 20-may 20)
Avoid the phrase: “I’m not looking for anything serious”
You are in a relationship with a male Taurus? Then you already know all its strengths and weaknesses.
Sometimes he’s very shy, and maybe slow swings, but it is worth it to provoke and wave it in the face of the red cloth, and Taurus is changing. This is his charge.
Because he’s a bit slow to swing, it needs loyal and happy partner who will be beside him to support in his endeavors.
Remember that the path to the heart of a Taurus — loyalty and faithfulness.
Sometimes you need to be prepared for the fact that the Taurus will Balk horns.
It doesn’t open easily to people, so it can feel vulnerable if too fast will be to trust you.
To tell the Calf that you are not looking for anything serious after a long period of acquaintance with him means to hurt him.
He will have no other choice but to move away — maybe even forever – so he is afraid that his heart will be broken.
5. Gemini (may 21-June 20)
Avoid the phrase: “let’s turn our lives into a routine”
Women who are in a relationship with a Twin, surely you know your beloved.
As a rule, Gemini are very talkative and are masters of beautiful words. They Express themselves well, both orally and in written form, which makes them amazing speakers and perfect companions.
Gemini knows how to Express their feelings, both positive and negative. And when it comes to his feelings, he is able to Express himself to tears.
Being human nature alive and moving, he wants to explore the world and discover new and unexplored things.
It is not surprising that the phrase “let’s make our lives stable” or something like that can scare your Twin. These things he does not want to hear.
He loves to read blogs on travel, carefully study tours to interesting countries.
He’s probably not one of those who during the holidays stays home. To avoid reality, he plans to break more readily than their own life.
A quiet haven in the form of a small white picket fence can waft him anguish.
If Twin appears the slightest suspicion of boredom and the fact that his life may become predictable, he becomes very unhappy.
6. Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Avoid the phrase: “I don’t need you”
Cancer likes to feel needed.
No matter whether it concerns life’s important aspects, or just need to change a light bulb, a man with Cancer needs to feel needed.
This guy wants to be the one who’ll call, if an urgent need to solve the problems. You know the situation when you with the guy with Cancer want to focus on a pleasant romantic evening, but he’s distracted?
The fact is that everything about this moment thinking is that you need to repair a chair leg.
Or, maybe you were going somewhere with him in his car, and while you try to focus on the conversation and have a good time, he listens to the engine of your car to try to figure if order.
Never utter at your man, you don’t need his help. This guy needs to feel important and necessary person in your life.
Let him participate in the decision of a problem, thus he will feel himself important.
7. Leo (July 23-August 22)
Avoid the phrase: “Well, but what’s next?”
Lion — king of all he sees. He is the main member of any party. It should always be the center of attention.
There is nothing better for Leo than the presence of a loved one. He will be delighted that his partner gives him her attention, energy, and shares his views.
The lion it’s important to admire them and gave a lot of importance. He knows and wants to enjoy life and appreciate the moments.
Figuratively speaking, he wants to smell every flower, to breathe a fresh breath of air. So why ruin the beautiful table highlights questions about what will happen next?
So if someone interrupts such magical moments such questions, the mood of the Lion immediately deteriorate.
You may want to think about what will happen next. Just enjoy the moment together with your favorite Lion.
8. Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Avoid the phrase: “I’m not a damsel in distress, save me don’t need”
We all know this guy, kind of a Prince on a white horse.
Met a girl with a broken heart after a previous relationship, the guy’s a virgin tries to heal her wounds.
Virgo is usually caring, kind, attentive and responsive man. It is always a reliable shoulder to lean on. He will be the one who will give good advice and take you under his wing.
He is the most perfect knight who will rescue and save the girl in distress.
But what happens to girls who don’t need help? Most likely, they guy is not needed.
So do not talk to the virgin that you are not the girl that needed help. Otherwise he will quickly switch to one who needs it.
9. Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Avoid the phrase: “I don’t want to make any decisions. Can I pass it on to you?”
Male –Scales, usually a very balanced person. He likes to stay neutral in many situations and to skillfully make decisions that require neutrality.
Often a male Libra a good judge and mediator in the resolution of conflict situations. But he doesn’t like too sway from side to side. After such a buildup can disturb the usual equilibrium, and to bring discomfort.
When choosing a partner he wants to find one that will become his friend and ally. He needs someone on whom he can rely on. In turn, it can also become a reliable support for his woman.
Male-Libra tries to be too dominant or, conversely, a submissive — he’s just trying to solve problems based on the situation.
Therefore, a middle ground also he is looking for in a partner. He doesn’t want to make all the decisions, but he also had no desire to drag all the problems on yourself.
Proposing to your boyfriend-Weights to solve the problem, you thereby add a cons to the team.
If the girl is not configured on the so-called Golden mean, and she’s not interested in a democratic approach to things, then man-Libra clearly not for her.
10. Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Avoid the phrase: “I Have no ambition”
We all know how hot Scorpio man! He is a great lover and tries to please to the last, when it comes to intimate things.
He loves the concept of power, and nothing excites him more than a strong woman. He also considers himself a man not weak.
And if he meets such a strong woman, he will feel on top of the world.
A perfect example for Scorpio woman is a strong independent Amal, wife of George Clooney.
He needs a woman who wants to reach new heights and that really can take on the world and myself.
It can engage in their own business or be the best worker in their field. The main thing to Scorpion that it was successful and was something.
Therefore, to say to your man the Scorpion that you have no ambition, interests or talents, it’s like that just to finish a relationship with him.
You will no longer be for him an interesting partner and he will quickly switch to another player.
11. Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Avoid the phrase: “I’m afraid of new experiments”
If you’ve never met a male Sagittarius, don’t worry — you are not alone, as they are very difficult to tame and bound by family ties.
They often can be found traveling than sitting at a Desk all day. The dream of Archer is to find a job that allows him to travel.
He needs new discoveries and experiments.
New visa in the passport will make him really happy. In addition, he likes to try new things with the woman he truly loves.
Telling him that you are afraid or do not want new experiments in life, you lose many points in the eyes of his beloved.
If you suddenly put the word out that you do not excite the planes and not the lure of the far country, the Sagittarius will be shocked and disappointed.
Therefore, never utter these phrases in the presence of his men-Sagittarius. Otherwise he’ll just get a ticket on the next flight and go in search of a new adventure may already be a completely different company.
12. Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Avoid the phrase: “Between us just a fling”
Your boyfriend is Capricorn? Then you know that this man is serious about a relationship and expects the same from the woman he will choose.
It doesn’t open very easily. It will take time to Capricorn I began to fully trust your partner. Therefore complete loyalty comes only after he feels that he can really rely on your mate.
If you manage to gain his trust, you can assume that you are very lucky. His devotion to you will be immeasurable.
But once the Capricorn to guess that you are not serious about a relationship with him, he immediately closes.
Telling him that you just a fling, and that you just want for easy communication, or flirting, is to destroy the relationship with the Capricorn.
He’ll just pack my things and go away from you. So if you are looking for something fleeting and easy, Capricorn is clearly not for this purpose. You should switch to someone else.